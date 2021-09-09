Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 59 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $443.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $458.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

