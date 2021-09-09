Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 150 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

