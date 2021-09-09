Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 465 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $78,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $303.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average is $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

