Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $748,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $133.67 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

