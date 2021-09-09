Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

