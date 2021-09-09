Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $187.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.