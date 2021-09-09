Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

NYSE LSI opened at $129.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $129.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

