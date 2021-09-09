LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 854,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,575,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.