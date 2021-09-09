Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $280.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

