Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

