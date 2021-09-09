Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $24.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

