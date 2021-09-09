Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LMNR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

