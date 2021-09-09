Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 876,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $391.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

