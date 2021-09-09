LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

RAMP stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

