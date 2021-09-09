LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $68,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.96. 7,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,971. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

