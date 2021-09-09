Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,465.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,323.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.