Lobstex Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.36 million and $168,470.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,470,022 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

