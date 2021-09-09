LOCGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. LOCGame has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $669,129.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LOCGame has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00188665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.25 or 0.07364186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.28 or 1.00067497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00837724 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 35,845,863 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

