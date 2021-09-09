Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $719.05

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 719.05 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 785 ($10.26), with a volume of 13,982 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £249.37 million and a P/E ratio of 68.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 722.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Neil Newman acquired 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £14,981.40 ($19,573.30). Also, insider Richard Holmes acquired 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

