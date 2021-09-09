Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $122,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.