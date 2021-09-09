Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $651,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $182.56 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

