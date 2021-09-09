Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $45.53 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

