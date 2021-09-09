Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 192,018 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,018 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $58.44 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

