Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. Analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

