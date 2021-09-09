Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $704,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 941.49 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

