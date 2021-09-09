Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,821 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

