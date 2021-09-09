Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

