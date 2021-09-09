LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.33% of LPL Financial worth $143,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.