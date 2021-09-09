Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

LULU stock opened at $432.33 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.63.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

