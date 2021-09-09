Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.46.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

