Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $520.00 at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $476.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.33.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $42.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

