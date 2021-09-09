Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.38-7.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $414.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.