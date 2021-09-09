Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.06. The company has a market cap of £220.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.