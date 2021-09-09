MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 6.2%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.43. 3,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 725,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

