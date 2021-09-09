Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 6,251 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.93.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.67. 19,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.58 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29. The company has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.57 and its 200 day moving average is $262.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

