Madison Asset Management LLC Has $97.94 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $97,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $262.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,645. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

