Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $78,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

