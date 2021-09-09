Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $54,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

