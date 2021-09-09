Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,909.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,737.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,442.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.