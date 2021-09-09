Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

