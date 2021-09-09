Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.17

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 57701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

