Martkist Price Tops $0.0116 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Martkist has traded up 100.4% against the dollar. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a market cap of $196,277.99 and $252.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005853 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000191 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist

Buying and Selling Martkist

