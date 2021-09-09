Martyn Coffey Acquires 18 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Monday, July 5th, Martyn Coffey acquired 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £155.10 ($202.64).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 753.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 722.87. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.