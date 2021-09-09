Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,906. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of -125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

