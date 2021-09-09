Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Masimo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

MASI opened at $273.47 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $287.34. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

