Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

