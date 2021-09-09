Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $23.08

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.21. Materialise shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Materialise alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 167,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.