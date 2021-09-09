Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 9,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,833,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.