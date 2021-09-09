Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

