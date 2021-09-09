McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McAfee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

